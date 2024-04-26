19-річна дніпрянка продавала власного сина за МІЛЬЙОН, щоб відкрити власний бізнес

26.04.2024 15:40

Продовження історії, яка буквально шокувала всю країну! У Дніпрі судді обрали запобіжний захід для 19-річної матері, яка продавала свою дворічну дитину. Бо начебто заважав влаштувати особисте життя. Чи покаялась мати після затримання?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Комфорт для ЗСУ! Як Інтерпайп забезпечує якісною формою військових

26.04.2024 13:39

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 26.04.2024

26.04.2024 7:21

Що, якщо греблю ЗРУЙНУЮТЬ? Євген Євтушенко про план евакуації на випадок катастрофи у Нікопольщині

25.04.2024 21:00

Дякую всім країнам, які в цей час ухвалили свої нові рішення на допомогу Україні – звернення Президента

25.04.2024 20:51

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 25.04.2024

25.04.2024 7:13

Дуже важливо, щоб усі наші домовленості з Президентом Байденом були реалізовані на сто відсотків – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

24.04.2024 19:51
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com