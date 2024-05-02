Через це гинуть люди! Але чи на часі зараз ремонт доріг?

02.05.2024 21:04

Ями на дорогах завглибшки у понад 10 сантиметрів. Саме це одна з причин ДТП із постраждалими та навіть загиблими. Аби комунальники не забули залатати небезпечні вибоїни, у Кривому Розі, приміром, їх взялися реєструвати патрульні поліцейські. Де найкритичніші ділянки?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Доручив на всіх рівнях працювати з партнерами, щоб прискорити постачання зброї: реалізацію пакетів і домовленостей – звернення Президента

02.05.2024 20:36

Як виграти мільйон? Дніпрянин заїхав на заправку і виграв в лотерею.

02.05.2024 13:59

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 02.05.2024

02.05.2024 7:35

Готуємо ще сім безпекових документів для України: зброя, фінанси, політична взаємодія – звернення Президента

01.05.2024 20:52

Що прилетіло з КОСМОСУ?!? Зелений спалах над п’ятьма областями України, що це було?

01.05.2024 20:27

Диво-накидки, що рятують життя військовим! Як у Дніпрі виробляють плащі-невидимки для ЗСУ

01.05.2024 19:31
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com