Нова, яскрава та сучасна! Як у Кам’янському залучають європейські кошти для реконструкцій шкіл

03.05.2024 11:31

Нова, яскрава та сучасна. У Кам’янському завершили ремонт будівлі початкової школи одинадцятого ліцею. Вона розраховане на 280 учнів. Проєкт втілювали декілька місяців. Як у Кам’янському залучають європейські кошти для реконструкцій шкіл.

