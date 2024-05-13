Розруха на цвинтарі! Дерева трощать могили – хто відповість і відшкодує збитки?

13.05.2024 16:58

Потрощені пам’ятники та хрести. Перекрита дорога на кладовище. На одному із цвинтарів Дніпра напередодні поминальних вихідних велетенське дерево впало прямісінько на надгробні плити. Хто відповідатиме за потрощене майно і чи варто людям розраховувати на компенсацію?

