Розстрілює котів із пневматики! Хто у Кривому Розі полює на домашніх улюбленців?

21.05.2024 15:53

Розстрілює котів із пневматики! Жителька Рибасового звинувачує сусіда у систематичному полюванні на її хатніх улюбленців. Мовляв, нещодавно одна хвостата дістала від зловмисника дві кулі. А 4 роки тому він перебив хребет іншій. Тоді у тварини відмовили лапи. Що каже на це поліція та сам сусід?

