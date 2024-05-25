Єдина у Дніпрі багатоповерхівка без боржників! Як жителям це вдається?

25.05.2024 12:44

80 квартир і у жодній немає боргу. Справжнім феноменом Дніпра стала багатоповерхівка на Січових Стрільців. Вона єдина у місті – без заборгованостей за комуналку. Як жителям це вдається? Тотально економлять на всьому чи може там живуть одні багатії?

