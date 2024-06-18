Підпалюють автівки військових! Як росіяни вербують українських підлітків?

18.06.2024 19:39

Росіяни вербують українських дітей, аби ті палили машини військових! У Дніпрі викрили групу молодиків, причетних до серії підпалів. За одну знищену автівку окупанти обіцяли їм чималі гроші. Виявилось – це справжня мережа, яка діяла не лише у нашому місті.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Без світла та зв’язку! Який план у мобільних операторів на випадок тривалих знеструмлень?

18.06.2024 20:30

Масовані атаки дронів на Нікопольщині. Ворог б’є по мирних та критичній інфраструктурі

18.06.2024 16:48

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 18.06.2024

18.06.2024 10:35

“Море” зміліло, роботи побільшало”. Як наші прикордонники захищають Нікопольщину від ворожих атак

17.06.2024 20:24

Зараз – жодних пауз, ми зробили перший відчутний крок до миру – звернення Президента

17.06.2024 20:05

Шанс долучитись до 25 окремої повітрянодесантної Січеславської бригади! Які професії потрібні?

17.06.2024 15:09
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com