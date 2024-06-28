Нелюдська жорстокість? В Дніпрі пухнастих замуровують у подвалах живцем! Зоозахисники в шоці!

28.06.2024 15:06

Замурували котів у підвалі багатоповерхівки! Доки центр Дніпра страждає від нашестя щурів, в одному зі спальних районів міста тих, хто міг би боротися з ними – знищують самі місцеві. Кому завадили дворові чотирилапі? Та чому не всі мешканці на боці зоозахисників?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 28.06.2024

28.06.2024 11:41

Іржава вода та масовий мор риби! В Павлограді назріває екологічна катастрофа?

27.06.2024 19:59

П’яний автомийник розгатив об паркан новеньку BMW і мобілізувався до ЗСУ. Власниця авто в розпачі

27.06.2024 15:43

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.30 27.06.2024

27.06.2024 11:43

Лист з неволі! Історія про те, як дружина військовополоненого бореться за чесне ім’я чоловіка

26.06.2024 20:26

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 26.06.2024

26.06.2024 10:59
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com