Через мобілізацію нема, кому працювати! Чи зможуть і захочуть жінки замінити чоловіків на посадах?

30.06.2024 15:35

Чоловіки в дефіциті! Все більше жінок успішно опановують професії, які традиційно вважалися чоловічими. Працедавці кажуть, жінки – потужний кадровий потенціал під час великої війни. Де вже проявили?

