Нічна атака балістичними ракетами по Дніпру! Що відомо про наслідки і постраждалих?

01.07.2024 13:02

Вночі російські терористи атакували Дніпро балістичними ракетами, поцілили по житловій та цивільній забудові. Семеро людей поранені, серед них дитина.

