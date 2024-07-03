Уламки ракети влучили у дитячу реанімацію! Лікарі про стан постраждалих у Дніпрі після атаки

03.07.2024 17:11

І вже маємо інформацію про стан поранених внаслідок ранкової атаки. Наразі це понад чотири десятки людей – четверо з них – у важкому стані. Частини ворожих уламків влучили і в дитячу реанімацію

