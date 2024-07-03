Масована атака по Дніпру! росіяни вдарили по місту дронами й ракетами! Що відомо?

03.07.2024 11:41

Ранок у Дніпрі почався з потужних вибухів. Окупанти атакують місто й область шахедами та ракетами. В одному з районів Дніпра видно задимлення. Також відомо, що понівечний торговельний центр і магазини поруч. Вибуховою хвилею повибивало шибки в оселях.

