Масований ракетний удар по Дніпру! Влучили у будинок! Що відомо?

08.07.2024 18:09

Одна людина загинула та ще 12 поарнених! Такі наслідки масованого обстрілу росіянами Дніпра. Понівечена багатоповерхівка у житловому районі! Що розповідають люди, які опинились в епіцентрі вибухів?

