Неймовірна аварія на Слобожанському проспекті Дніпра — що сталося?

22.07.2025 15:25
Video thumbnail for youtube video 5rougqduyhw

Неймовірна аварія на Слобожанському проспекті Дніпра! Лише дивом минулося без травмованих, коли “швидка”, що врізалася у “нісан”, відлетіла у напрямку пішохідного переходу. Що сталося? Наша кореспондентка була на місці події!

