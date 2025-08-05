Знайшли немовля з плацентою в пакеті під лавкою! Хто підкинув малечу?

05.08.2025 18:51
Video thumbnail for youtube video vtebzgpw-om

Знайшли немовля з плацентою в пакеті під лавкою! Шокуючий випадок у Дніпрі! Хто підкинув малечу? Новонародженого хлопчика просто під лавою свого подвір’я знайшли мешканці лівого берега. На місце одразу викликали поліцію та медиків. Що наразі із крихітним знайдою?

