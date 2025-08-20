Ховаємось із дітьми під диванами! Що відбувається під час евакуації на Дніпропетровщині?

20.08.2025 18:44
Video thumbnail for youtube video qx_odmkp2jo

“Ховаємось із дітьми під диванами!” Про це розповідають люди, які щоночі буквально тремтять від страху. Ворог в кількох десятках кілометрів від деяких населених пунктів Синельниківщини. І цинічно атакує місцевих. Що відбувається під час евакуації у прифронтових селах на Дніпропетровщині?

