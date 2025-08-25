Марганець під обстрілом: як виживають люди?

25.08.2025 16:01
Артилерією вдарили просто по житлових кварталах. Марганець вкотре потерпав через ворожі обстріли. Окупанти поцілили по дитячому майданчику поблизу багатоквартирного будинку. На щастя, обійшлося без поранених, але у будівлі посічені фасади, а у квартирах десятки потрощених вікон. Як виживають люди?

