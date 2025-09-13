Громада Кам’янського разом із волонтерами з Німеччини передали медикаменти для 37-го батальйону

13.09.2025 18:21
gromada-kam-yanskogo-razom-iz-volonteramy-z-nimechchyny-peredaly-medykamenty-dlya-37-go-bataljonu

У Кам’янському підтримують українських захисників. До справи долучаються не лише містяни, а й закордонні волонтери з Німеччини. Вони передали допомогу, яка вже найближчим часом посилить наших воїнів на передовій. Це медикаменти для 37 батальйону.

