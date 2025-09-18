Мама військових з Дніпра шиє антидронові ковдри! Як це працює?

18.09.2025 17:41
Video thumbnail for youtube video sb_bbku1jvi

Мама військових з Дніпра шиє антидронові ковдри! Як це працює? Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровщини і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь головне про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

