Дніпро здригнувся від ударів! Дивіться наслідки російської атаки

20.09.2025 16:12
Video thumbnail for youtube video zykmsuxuoqo

Дніпро здригнувся від ударів! Дивіться наслідки російської атаки. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровщини і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь головне про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

🔔Підпишіться та натисніть “дзвоник”, щоб отримувати сповіщення про нові відео та трансляції!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 20.09.2025

20.09.2025 8:11
Video thumbnail for youtube video ewdmwx-zym8

Суттєві у росіян втрати, суттєво поповнено і обмінний фонд для нашої держави – звернення Президента

19.09.2025 19:41
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 19.09.2025

19.09.2025 8:08
Video thumbnail for youtube video sb_bbku1jvi

Мама військових з Дніпра шиє антидронові ковдри! Як це працює?

18.09.2025 17:41
Video thumbnail for youtube video 9fhjnmr_srq

Здійснюємо зараз одну з наших контрнаступальних операцій на Донецькому напрямку – звернення Президента

18.09.2025 15:49
u-kam-yanskomu-vidremontuvaly-shhe-odnu-budivlyu-pid-gurtozhytok-dlya-vpo

У Кам’янському відремонтували ще одну будівлю під гуртожиток для ВПО

18.09.2025 12:26