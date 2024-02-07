Є жертви! МАСОВАНА ракетна атака по Україні. Що відомо?

07.02.2024 17:02

Сьогодні вранці Україна зазнала чергової ворожої атаки. Найбільше постраждали Київ та Миколаїв. Є загиблі і поранені. Загалом росія випустила 64 дрони та ракети. 44 цілі – збили наші сили ППО.

