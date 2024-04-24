Передбачив свою смерть… Історія бійця Івана Бущука. Як він до сьогодні допомагає на фронті?

24.04.2024 19:46

Івана Бущука на псевдо “Карабін” днями нагородили “Срібним хрестом” головнокомандувача ЗСУ — посмертно. Він загинув рівно два роки тому на Луганщині. Про останній бій Івана Бущука і про те, як він до сьогодні допомагає на фронті.

