13 військових, які на війні втратили ноги, проти юнацької збірної! Хто переміг?

28.04.2024 19:00

Знову бігають та грають у баскетбол. Вперше на професійний спортивний майданчик вийшли 13 військових, які на війні втратили ноги, проти юнацької збірної! А налаштувати пластикові “ноги” їм допомогли такі ж військові-протезисти, які самІ не мають кінцівок.

