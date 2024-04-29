Нічний жах окупантів! Як воїни 108 бригади ТрО нищать окупантів з дронів-бомберів “Вампір”?

29.04.2024 17:56

Вони вщент випалюють бліндажі окупантів, атакують протитанковими мінами з повітря і все це під покровом темряви. Дрони-бомбери “Вампіри” – справжній нічний жах загарбників. Бійці 108-ї бригади ТРО. Розповіли ексклюзивні подробиці їх застосування.

