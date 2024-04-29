Підлітки у Дніпрі влаштували стрілянину! Звідки у 14-річної дівчинки зброя?

29.04.2024 20:31

У одному зі спальних районів підлітки влаштували так звану “стрілку”. Раптом з’ясування стосунків – переросло в стрілянину. Без жертв обійшлось лише дивом, адже зброя вивилась пневматичною. Що з пораненою і звідки дитина взяла рушницю?

