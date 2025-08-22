Неймовірні кадри з вулиць Покровська – що приховує ця місцевість?

22.08.2025 20:24
Video thumbnail for youtube video qbhnmn_r5t4

Неймовірні кадри з вулиць Покровська – знімальна група «Воєнкор» вирушила до стратегічно важливого міста. Звуки вулиць Покровська показують реалії війни в ukraine. Наслідки обстрілів та робота військових відображають поточну ситуацію. Що приховує ця місцевість?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 24.08.2025

24.08.2025 8:50
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 23.08.2025

23.08.2025 8:31
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 22.08.2025

22.08.2025 8:02
Video thumbnail for youtube video fjgsu8rmbps

Робимо й будемо робити все необхідне, щоб захистити нашу державу та людей – звернення Президента

21.08.2025 20:23
u-kam-yanskomu-rozpochaly-kapitalnyj-remont-trotuariv

У Кам’янському розпочали капітальний ремонт тротуарів

21.08.2025 18:35
Video thumbnail for youtube video p2o2mgk4kj4

Ночували під деревами та на асфальті: Евакуаційний колапс у Павлограді! Як розмістили людей?

21.08.2025 17:43