Стратили і кинули в яму! Як вижив після катувань у полоні?

26.08.2025 17:13
Video thumbnail for youtube video uvtpwfitho4

Росіяни перерізали йому горло і кинули помирати в ямі з тілами побратимів. Попри це боєць зміг врятуватися. Дивіться шокуючу історію українського героя!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Video thumbnail for youtube video 0ipovqdqfhi

Конструкція в парку Дніпра впала на дівчинку: Хто винен?

26.08.2025 21:06
Video thumbnail for youtube video k6eawsxab1o

З нашого боку все буде максимально готове, щоб війну закінчити – звернення Президента

26.08.2025 19:31
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 26.08.2025

26.08.2025 8:07
Video thumbnail for youtube video 3tym4hk2m4s

Марганець під обстрілом: як виживають люди?

25.08.2025 16:01
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 25.08.2025

25.08.2025 8:02
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 24.08.2025

24.08.2025 8:50