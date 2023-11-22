ЛЮДИ проти забудови! СПЕЦРЕПОРТАЖ!

22.11.2023 17:04

Під стінами міськради Дніпра мешканці багатоповерхівки із житломасиву Сонячний влаштували пікет проти будівництва, яке вони вважають незаконним.

