СПЕЦРЕПОРТАЖ! НИЩАТЬ ворога аеророзвідники 128 ТРО Дніпра!

22.11.2023 15:24

Історія військових 128 бригади ТРО Дніпро, які не маючи бойового досвіду, добровільно пішли на захист країни.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

‼️НАЖИВО. Чи є ЗАТОРИ через ремонт? СИТУАЦІЯ на дорогах Дніпра

22.11.2023 13:40

ЯСКРАВІ ПОДІЇ ! У Дніпрі запрацював сервіс ЕГОЛІСТ.

22.11.2023 10:46

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 22.11.2023

22.11.2023 8:35

Український народ уміє досягати своїх цілей, коли всі борються заради України – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

21.11.2023 21:52

Розтрощені рештки “руського миру”. Просто неба у музеї Дніпра відкрили експозицію

21.11.2023 18:44

Ширяться чутки про спалах гепатиту А та масове розповсюдження COVID-19

21.11.2023 17:24
.