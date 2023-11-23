ГОЛОКОСТ. Секретні документи та розповіді свідків.

23.11.2023 19:24

Секретні документи та розповіді свідків. Державний архів Дніпропетровської області створив виставку, присвячену 90-м роковинам Голодомору 1932 – 1933 років. В експозиції – лише оригінали, які вперше показують широкому загалу.

