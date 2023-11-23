Уламок пошкодив грудну клітину. Історія воїна, пораненого на Донецькому напрямку.

23.11.2023 19:45

Поставити на ноги військового вдалось дніпровським медикам. Бійцю провели десять операцій і попереду чекають наступні хірургічні втручання. Про незламність духу воїна та титанічну роботу лікарів — в сюжеті Марка Ручки.

