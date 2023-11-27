У центрі позашкільної освіти Кам’янського озаймаються понад 1700 дітей.

27.11.2023 17:21

Розвивають свої здібності й таланти, отримують нові знання та відвідують гуртки. Центр позашкільнОї освіти Кам’янського об’єднує вражаючу кількість відвідувачів. Там займаються понад 1700 дітей. Днями простір творчості відзначив 85 років.

