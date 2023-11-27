Варварський екоцид! Важко навіть уявити, скільки часу потрібно на відновлення довкілля.

27.11.2023 15:35

Забруднення води, повітря, ґрунту, а також знищення популяцій тварин і птахІв. Окупанти завдали непоправної шкоди довкіллю України. Екологи б’ють на сполох, бо ворог продовжує нещадно знищувати природу. Масштаби лиха разом з експертами спробувала оцінити наша Вікторія Вахрушина. Топ-5 екозлочинів росії на Дніпропетровщині – далі в її спецрепортажі.

