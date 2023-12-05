Діти САМОТУЖКИ виготовляють ХІРУРГІЧНІ серветки! Роблять це під час тривог у шкільному сховищі

05.12.2023 13:39

Використовують повітряні тривоги з користю. В одному з міських ліцеїв діти самотужки виготовляють хірургічні серветки та подушки для поранених. Роблять це під час тривог просто у шкільному сховищі. Все задля підтримки наших військових

