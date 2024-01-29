Творить історію власними руками. Студент-історик пішов на фронт, нищить ворога дронами

29.01.2024 15:31

У свої двадцять один – добровольцем пішов на фронт. І вже майже два роки нищить окупантів. Звідки бере сили та мотивацію?

На FPV для котиків

🎯Ціль: 300 000.00 ₴

🔗Посилання на банку
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7NgUqx4QWn

💳Номер картки банки
5375 4112 1445 4725

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Працюємо над новою архітектурою безпеки, яка потрібна Україні, усій Європі, усій Євроатлантиці – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

30.01.2024 19:51

ЗАЛЯКАНЕ село. Місцевий бандит стріляє по вікнах та тримає у страху сусідів‼️

30.01.2024 14:27

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 30.01.2024

30.01.2024 7:16

Хто стріляв з РПГ по квартирі з дітьми?

29.01.2024 21:05

Випереджати ворога у якості роботи з дронами – це одне з головних завдань року – звернення Президента України

29.01.2024 20:48

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 29.01.2024

29.01.2024 7:39
.