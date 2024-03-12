Снарядом по ПІДЛІТКУ! У лікарні Дніпра рятують пораненого з Червоногригорівської громади.

12.03.2024 17:09

Втратив брата і сам ледь не загинув. У лікарні Дніпра рятують пораненого з Червоногригорівської громади. Вихідними хлопець разом з братом потрапив під прицільний вогонь окупантів. 16-річний Назар загинув на місці. У Ярослава ж – надважкі поранення. Які прогнози медиків?

