ЕКСКЛЮЗИВНІ кадри навчання Нацгвардії! Як спецпризначенці стають професіоналами своєї справи?

27.03.2024 15:49

Брали участь в контрнаступі, розміновували Херсонщину, нині ж – захищають небо над Дніпром. Далі покажемо ексклюзивні кадри з навчань спецпідрозділу Нацгвардії.

