Як ворог може ЗАМАСКУВАТИ міни? У Дніпрі провели тренінг про безпеку поводження з боєприпасами

29.03.2024 15:16

Які бувають міни, як ворог може замаскувати боєприпас та що робити, якщо знайшли підозрілий предмет? Про це розповіли фахівці міжнародної гуманітарної організації, тренінг провели у Дніпрі. Головними слухачами стали волонтери штабу “Українська команда”.

