Масована атака по ЕНЕРГЕТИЦІ! Чи витримає Україна?

29.03.2024 19:04

Чергова важка ніч для України. Масована атака по енергетиці та житловим кварталам! Чи витримає Україна?
Під ударом були щонайменше 10 регіонів.
Завдали масований удар й по Дніпропетровщині. Летіли і ракети, і дрони.
Шестеро поранених, серед них дитина.
Всі подробиці у сюжеті.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Має стати обов’язково спільним завданням, щоб екологічних катастроф більше не було у нашій Європі – звернення Президента України

29.03.2024 19:53

Як ворог може ЗАМАСКУВАТИ міни? У Дніпрі провели тренінг про безпеку поводження з боєприпасами

29.03.2024 15:16

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 29.03.2024

29.03.2024 7:38

Робимо все, щоб у наших воїнів було більше можливостей, більше зброї; це буде – звернення Президента України

28.03.2024 21:21

ГРИЗНЯ через притулок для тварин! Резонансний скандал у Кривому Розі, кого рятувати собак чи людей?

28.03.2024 20:00

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 28.03.2024

28.03.2024 7:32
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com