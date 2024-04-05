Металургійному гіганту Кам’янського -135 років! КАМЕТСТАЛЬ збільшує виробництво

05.04.2024 15:29

Металургійному гіганту Кам’янського -135 років! Мова про підприємство Камет-сталь.
Попри велику війну, завод не лише продовжує роботу, а ще й нарощує виробництво та освоює випуск нової продукції. Про волонтерство та подолання викликів воєнного часу дивіться у сюжеті.

