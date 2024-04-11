Що НАСПРАВДІ вибухнуло в будинку? Свідчення постраждалих з Кривого Рогу

11.04.2024 19:54

Один загиблий, семеро постраждалих! Що НАСПРАВДІ вибухнуло в будинку? Майже 4 десятки квартир пошкоджені, або ж повністю зруйновані! В Кривому Розі завершили пошуково-рятувальну операцію. Нагадаємо, вночі стався потужний вибух в багатоповерхівці. Попередньо – це був витік газу.

