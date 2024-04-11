Нова масована АТАКА по енергетиці України! Які наслідки удару по системі?

11.04.2024 16:08

І до російського терору. Чергова масована атака на енергооб’єкти України. Ракетно-дроновий удар сьогодні від світанку тривав понад 7 годин. Окупанти обстріляли 5 регіонів. Спрямували понад 40 ракет та ще майже 40 ударних дронів. Куди поцілив ворог?

Інші новини

