Академію музики ЗАКРИВАЮТЬ?! ЧИ залишаться викладачі БЕЗ ЗАРПЛАТИ, а студенти – БЕЗ СТИПЕНДІЙ?

26.04.2024 17:01

У Дніпрі скандал навколо Академії музики. Керівництво заявляє – закладу зненацька зменшили фінансування. А місцевими телеграмканалами почала ширитись інформація, що Академію взагалі планують закрити. Чи справді це так?

