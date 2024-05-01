Що прилетіло з КОСМОСУ?!? Зелений спалах над п’ятьма областями України, що це було?

01.05.2024 20:27

Метеор, метеорит чи НЛО? Цієї ночі у кількох областях України очевидці бачили яскравий спалах в небі, втім без вибуху. Сліпуче зелене світло спостерігали над східними областями. Військові кажуть, з воєнними діями це не пов’язане. Так що ж це було і чи безпечне це явище?

