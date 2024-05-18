Через що масово гине риба в ставку у центральному парку Дніпра? Хто винен і що з цим робити?

18.05.2024 12:17

Дохла риба в міському ставку. Світлини з парку Глоби вкотре сколихнули соцмережі. Відпочивальники зафільмували, як товстолоби плавають в озері догори черевом, а качки намагаються ними пообідати. Яка причина загибелі риби?

