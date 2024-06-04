Дніпро під ранок атакували ракетами! Що відомо?

04.06.2024 11:59

Семеро постраждалих, серед них одномісячне немовля та 17-річний хлопець. Ранком у Дніпрі пролунали вибухи. Ворог вдарив по місту двома ракетами Іскандер. Оборонці неба їх збили, але уламки потрощили 16-ть багатоповерхівок, понад 30 приватних будинків, лікарню та школу.

Інші новини

