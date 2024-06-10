Запізнення може коштувати життя! Чи поступаються водії “швидкій”? Рейд дорогами Дніпра

10.06.2024 15:33

10 хвилин. Стільки часу є у медиків швидкої, аби дістатися до пацієнта. Бо запізнення може вартувати життя. Та навіть це не зупиняє деяких водіїв. Вони подекуди ігнорують спецсигнали та навіть блокують рух спецтранспорту. Чи звільняють автівки дорогу кареті швидкої у Дніпрі?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

В’їхав у натовп просто на пішохідному переході! Смертельна автотроща у Дніпрі

10.06.2024 19:28

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.30 10.06.2024

10.06.2024 11:19

Готуємо для України нові домовленості з європейськими партнерами, зокрема з Німеччиною – звернення Президента

09.06.2024 20:54

Виграли грант і здійснили мрію! Як подружжя звільнилося з лав ЗСУ та стало фермерами?

09.06.2024 12:23

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 11.00 09.06.2024

09.06.2024 12:15

Уже є домовленості з партнерами щодо додаткових систем ППО для України – звернення Президента України

08.06.2024 20:21
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com