Недитячий скандал у Верхньодніпровську! Чому закривають дитсадок? Всі деталі тут!

12.06.2024 14:14

Батьки дошкільнят ледь не штурмом беруть місцеву адміністрацію. Гучний скандал у Верхньодніпровську. Причина – закриття одного з міських дитсадків. Батьки малечі — категорично проти. Альтернативний варіант – інший дитсадок – не приймають. Чому?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 12.06.2024

12.06.2024 11:12

Ані вийти, ані піднятись! Чому зовсім скоро ліфти можуть масово зупинитись по всьому Дніпру?

11.06.2024 19:57

Декомунізація “Дніпропетровська”. Стелу зі старою назвою міста знесуть. Що буде на її місці?

11.06.2024 14:59

Бізнес у скрутні часи! Партія “Удар” запросила підприємців до круглого столу аби допомогти

11.06.2024 13:59

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 11.06.2024

11.06.2024 10:34

В’їхав у натовп просто на пішохідному переході! Смертельна автотроща у Дніпрі

10.06.2024 19:28
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com