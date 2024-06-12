Суд над горе-матір’ю, що хотіла продати власного сина! Яке рішення прийняли судді?

12.06.2024 20:19

У Дніпрі відбувся суд над горе-матір’ю, яка хотіла продати сина за мільйон гривень. Сама вона не говорить, утім адвокатка обвинуваченої запевняє, дівчина нібито шкодує про свій вчинок! Тож сторона захисту просила суд помʼякшити запобіжний захід. Чим завершилось засідання?

