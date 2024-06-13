Ракетний удар рф по Кривому Рогу! Є загиблі та поранені. Що відомо з місця атаки?

13.06.2024 11:49

Є загиблі та поранені у Кривому Розі. Вчора вдень росіяни вдарили по місту ракетою. Розбитий житловий будинок!

